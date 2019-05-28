Scotland's North Coast 500 movie to premiere this summer

Scotland's North Coast 500, the driving route which has transformed tourism numbers in the Highlands in recent years, is to be turned into a movie.

A Skye-based filmmaker will launch his 90-minute documentary feature, which is said to take audiences on a "breathtaking adventure" the 516-mile route, at Scotland's leading creative industries festival, in July.

The ruins of 16th century Ardvreck Castle have drawn visitors to the site overlooking Loch Assynt.

Sean Grieve's film, which is set to a soundtrack by leading trad music acts Manran and Kathleen MacInnes, will be shown in a pop-up cinema in Inverness as part of the ExpoNorth event.

Organisers say the film, Discover Scotland: North Coast 500, will explore the "culture, history and opportunity for adventure around the route.

Grieve said: "I wanted to show an honest representation of the Highlands with an authentic soundtrack that all point towards a contemporary, thriving Scotland that cherishes its culture and heritage."

Launched in 2015, a campaign to promote the driving route which loops around remote parts of the Highlands was credited with boosting visitor numbers by 26 per cent in its first two years.

But critics have warned that the success of the campaign has made the roads unsafe, led to growing problems with rubbish being left behind and even led to some locals moving away.