Scotland needs to build more homes to meet demand, industry body warns

Scotland is only building at 80 per cent of the level required to meet housing need and demand, according to a wide ranging report by Homes for Scotland, which also reveals that home building in Scotland contributes £570 million annually to government finances.

Drawing on evidence from national and international literature over several decades, the report, The Value of Residential Development) shows that each new home built in Scotland supports four jobs across the economy - over 80,000 jobs in total.

Nicola Barclay is chief executive of Homes for Scotland.

Despite this, it warned that Scotland and the wider UK perform “relatively poorly” on an international scale in terms of housing development intensity.

Homes For Scotland chief executive Nicola Barclay said: “Building the homes that Scotland requires is crucial to our country’s wider social wellbeing and economic success. Today’s report highlights the different measures which can be used to assess this value in areas which are often not recognised. These include the environment, the regeneration of areas of deprivation and training and apprenticeships.

“What it also shows, however, is that we still aren’t building at the level required to meet housing need and demand and to unlock the broader benefits this would offer. This is detrimental to our growing population in terms of affordability, market volatility and increasing intergenerational wealth inequality.”

The report warned that home builders experience the planning system as a major constraint, hindering the availability of viable land, with sites of 20 homes or more in the UK taking at least four years from the granting of detailed planning permission to site completion. Scotland has a housing development intensity of 3.3 completions per 1,000 residents and 480 dwellings per 1,000 citizens - above the UK. However, even this stronger performance is only around mid-table in development intensity and housing stock compared to other European countries.

Dr John Boyle, director of research and strategy at Rettie & Co, who led the research team, said: “Home building has economic value, supporting over 80,000 jobs in Scotland and the potential to support 100,000 if levels could be restored to where they were pre-recession. Residential development also makes a very important contribution to government finances.

“However, many of the ‘softer’ impacts of development often go unnoticed. It is clear from the evidence that development has knock-on consequences for improving health, educational attainment and social opportunities for communities. It does this by improving the quality of place, including in areas of long-term decline, as evidence from the Transformational Regeneration Areas in Glasgow have demonstrably shown in recent years.”