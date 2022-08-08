Scotland’s SQA exam results day is almost here. Thousands of students across the country are anxiously awaiting the results of their National 4, National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher qualifications.

Following the Covid pandemic, it’s the first time in three years young people have been required to sit exams in Scotland.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) confirmed exams will be graded more “generously” in response to such a disruptive time for students.

Scotland's SQA exam results day is around the corner (Getty Images)

Here’s everything parents and students need to know – including when results are out, how they will be received, and what to do if you need support.

When is Scotland results day 2022? What date and time will results be out?

Results day will take place on Tuesday, August 9 in 2022. Students’ certificates will arrive in the post that morning.

And, if you’ve signed up for My SQA, results will arrive via text or email on the same day. These messages are expected to arrive from 8am on the morning of August 9.

But, if you haven’t signed up for My SQA, don’t worry – you won’t receive a text or email but the results will still arrive in the post.

How can I get support for my SQA exam results?

If you or your child needs support following the SQA exam results, you can contact the SQA support line on 0345 279 1000.

There is also a candidate enquiry form on the SQA website.

Reach is a Scottish advice service aimed at supporting children in Scotland. While My Rights My Say provides confidential support for children aged 12-15 around support at school.

For students going into higher education, Colleges Scotland, UCAS, and NUS can provide advice and support.

How do I appeal an SQA exam result 2022?

You may be able to an appeal a result if it does not seem right. For example, if the final grade is lower than the estimate the school or college provided.

Appeals can be done directly through SQA, or through the school or college. Students are advised to discuss with teachers or centre staff as soon as possible to decide if the evidence supports an appeal request.