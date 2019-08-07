Scotland boasts 65 takeaways for every 100,000 people

The number of takeaways in Scotland has rocketed by 28 per cent since 2010 - meaning there are now 65 takeaways for every 100,000 people.

The figures, from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) said that people in Scotland spend an average of £244 per year on takeaways eaten at home.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the constituency areas of Edinburgh Central and Glasgow Kelvin have the highest density of takeaways at 183 and 165 respectively, per 100,000 of population. Edinburgh Pentlands had the lowest ratio with 26 takeaway per 100,000 people.

However, while Edinburgh is average among UK cities, Glasgow overall has the second highest proportion of takeaway outlets per 100,000 people at 90 - surpassed only by Manchester.

Alison O’Connor, senior analyst financial scrutiny unit at SPICe, and Andrew Aiton, data visualisation manger, said in the report: "Should policymakers be concerned by these rising trends in takeaway food outlets? While not all fast food is unhealthy, it is typically higher in calories, salt and saturated fat, all of which can cause health problems when consumed frequently and in large quantities.

"Furthermore, studies have shown that customers significantly underestimate the calorific content of takeaway meals."

The report said that a recent study in England, using Food Standards Agency data had shown a strong correlation between deprivation and the availability of fast food - although a comparable study has not yet been carried out in Scotland.

It said: "Areas like Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, and Dundee have both an over-representative share of takeaways relative to population share and relatively high levels of deprivation. Whereas areas such as Scotland’s islands, Midlothian, and Aberdeenshire have both an under-representative share of takeaways relative to population share and relatively low levels of deprivation."