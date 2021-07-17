Yesterday’s summery weather was the latest in a mini heatwave that has seen Scotland’s hottest day so far this year.

Thermometers shot up to 27.5C in Aberdeenshire on Friday, while Edinburgh basked in a toasty 24.5C and Glasgow in 22.2C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Coton in the Elms in Derbyshire was the hottest place in the UK at 28.7C.

Visitors enjoyed outdoor attractions at the Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh

Yesterday’s top temperatures north of the Border didn’t quite reach Friday’s peak, with provisional figures showing 28.2C at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, 27C at Charterhall in Berwickshire and 26.7C at Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire.

But the heatwave hasn’t brought tropical weather for everyone in Scotland.

The northwest Highlands and Outer Isles have been experiencing considerably cooler conditions over the past couple of days, with temperatures around 10C lower than elsewhere in Scotland.

A glorious panorama to the bridges across the Forth. Picture: Aileen Candlish

The area has also seen low cloud, mist and sea fog in many places.

The hottest place in the UK on Saturday was Ballywatticock in Northern Ireland, where provisinal data shows the mercury hit 31.2C – an all-time record for the region and a new high for the UK in 2021.

And forecasters are predicting that today could be even hotter, with potential highs of up to 33C in parts of England.

Though swelteringly hot, this would still be significantly lower than the UK’s all-time hottest day on record – 38.7C – registered at Cambridge Botanical Gardens on July 25 2019.

The hot weather saw Scots take the plunge at Loch Lomond. Picture: John Devlin

Scotland will be less warm today than in recent days, with maximum temperatures of around 23C expected.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Youngsters make a splash at Loch Lomond. Picture: John Devlin

Scots have been enjoying the heatwave, which has seen the hottest day of the year north of the border - when thermometers reached 27.5C on Friday. Picture: John Devlin

Provisional temperatures show Threave in Dumfries and Galloway was the hottest place in Scotland on Saturday - reaching 28.2C. Picture: John Devlin

Even pets took to the water at Loch Lomond in a bid to cool down. Picture: John Devlin