Scorchio: Scots flock to beaches and beauty spots to enjoy heatwave

Scots have been flocking to beaches, parks and beauty spots to make the most of glorious sunshine and scorching hot temperatures this weekend.

By Ilona Amos
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 7:09 pm
Yesterday’s summery weather was the latest in a mini heatwave that has seen Scotland’s hottest day so far this year.

Thermometers shot up to 27.5C in Aberdeenshire on Friday, while Edinburgh basked in a toasty 24.5C and Glasgow in 22.2C.

Meanwhile, Coton in the Elms in Derbyshire was the hottest place in the UK at 28.7C.

Visitors enjoyed outdoor attractions at the Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh
Visitors enjoyed outdoor attractions at the Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh

Yesterday’s top temperatures north of the Border didn’t quite reach Friday’s peak, with provisional figures showing 28.2C at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, 27C at Charterhall in Berwickshire and 26.7C at Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire.

But the heatwave hasn’t brought tropical weather for everyone in Scotland.

The northwest Highlands and Outer Isles have been experiencing considerably cooler conditions over the past couple of days, with temperatures around 10C lower than elsewhere in Scotland.

A glorious panorama to the bridges across the Forth. Picture: Aileen Candlish

The area has also seen low cloud, mist and sea fog in many places.

The hottest place in the UK on Saturday was Ballywatticock in Northern Ireland, where provisinal data shows the mercury hit 31.2C – an all-time record for the region and a new high for the UK in 2021.

And forecasters are predicting that today could be even hotter, with potential highs of up to 33C in parts of England.

Though swelteringly hot, this would still be significantly lower than the UK’s all-time hottest day on record – 38.7C – registered at Cambridge Botanical Gardens on July 25 2019.

The hot weather saw Scots take the plunge at Loch Lomond. Picture: John Devlin

Scotland will be less warm today than in recent days, with maximum temperatures of around 23C expected.

Youngsters make a splash at Loch Lomond. Picture: John Devlin
Scots have been enjoying the heatwave, which has seen the hottest day of the year north of the border - when thermometers reached 27.5C on Friday. Picture: John Devlin
Provisional temperatures show Threave in Dumfries and Galloway was the hottest place in Scotland on Saturday - reaching 28.2C. Picture: John Devlin
Even pets took to the water at Loch Lomond in a bid to cool down. Picture: John Devlin
Scenes across the country during this weekend's heatwave were more akin to the continent than Scotland. Picture: John Devlin
