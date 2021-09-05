Singer Sarah Harding has died aged 39 after being diagnosed with cancer, her mother has announced on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Sarah’s mother Marie write: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.
"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.
"I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead. - Marie x".
The Girls Aloud star was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and broke the news to her fans saying that Christmas 2020 would have been her last one.
The Mirror has reported that in her last months she moved back in with her mother to spend the time together.