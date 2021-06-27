Sarah Buick: Fundraiser for family of hill walker who died on Ben Nevis triples target in two days

A fundraiser set up to help the family of a hill walker who died on Ben Nevis has tripled its target in two days.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 6:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th June 2021, 6:50 pm
Sarah Buick, 24, disappeared after posting a selfie from the top of the mountain to social media at about 5am last Tuesday.

A body was found during the search for her three days later, and her family was informed.

A Go Fund Me page was set up to help raised money for her family to help them at this time.

A statement on the page explained: “The hill climbing community and beyond are heartbroken by the recent events at Ben Nevis.

"I hope that any money raised helps Sarah's family at this most horrific time.

"May she rest in peace and may her family take comfort in the kindness, thoughts and well wishes from around the world at this time.”

The initial target of the page was £1,000, but after two days it has already reached £3,033.

