Reclaim These Streets Glasgow (RTS Glasgow) organised the candlelit vigil last night to pay their respects to Sabina Nessa and those who have lost their lives at the hands of a violent man.

Ms Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher, was found dead near Cator Park in south east London after walking to meet a friend at a pub – a journey that should have taken just five minutes.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation. CCTV footage has also been released in a bid to identify another.

People attending the vigil in George Square last night brought candles, flowers and placards to show their respect, some even left hand written messages.

One read: “My heart and all my love goes out to the family and friends of Sabina Nessa. May her memory and life live on in hearts and minds forevermore.

"Say Sabina’s name, say all our girls’ names. People need to pay attention.”

RTS Glasgow organisers said they were devastated to be arranging another vigil, and that their thoughts were with Ms Nessa’s family and everyone who loved her.

Messages, flowers and candles were left during the vigil in Glasgow to remember Sabina Nessa.

Following the vigil, a spokesperson from RTS Glasgow told the Scotsman: “We are standing in solidarity with her family and friends while they are dealing with this horrible loss.

“But this also reminds the world yet again of the terrifying fact that every woman has either been harassed, assaulted or raped and often it is more than one of these.

"On top of this, we must also hold the media accountable for the lack of coverage that women of minority groups including those in the Trans and Gender Non-conforming communities receive in comparison to white women.

Sabina Nessa died while walking to meet a friend at a pub in south east London on Friday, September 17.

“Men who see themselves allies to women, must begin speaking against those in their locker rooms, nights out and offices who speak and treat women in a degrading manner so that our possible attackers feel less and less entitled to our bodies.”

They added: "If it isn’t all men or most men, then where is their outrage when tragedies like this happen because we haven’t heard much so far.”

