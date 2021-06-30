Ryanair flash sale: Budget airline offering £5 flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to 125 destinations including Madrid, Ibiza and Rome

Budger airline Ryanair is offering discount flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to 125 destinations after travel restrictions are relaxed.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:22 pm
The offer of one-way £5 flights, with 125 destinations on offer, is available only on Wednesday, ending at midnight.

It comes after news that Scots were reluctant to book trips abroad, despite various travel restrictions being lifted.

Travel industry officials said people would be more inclined to stay in the UK for the school holidays due to the speed with which countries can move from the green list to the amber or red list.

Countries on the green list – which now include Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands – do not require travellers to quarantine when entering Scotland.

Current green list countries include Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

