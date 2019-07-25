Royal Mile at risk of becoming 'tourist ghetto' amid damning new findings

The Royal Mile is at risk of becoming a “tourist ghetto” and losing its “authenticity”, according to the damning findings of research by the watchdog charged with protecting Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site.

It has warned that the long-term appeal and economical potential of the historic thoroughfare faces “destruction” due to the domination of gift and souvenir shops, a loss of local character, dwindling numbers of permanent residents and over commercialisation.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s Hogmanay creator warns city in grip of ‘overtourism’ crisis

The Edinburgh World Heritage (EWH) trust has recommended the creation of a ‘Made in Scotland’ scheme and a review of enforcement measures to help tackle misleading advertising and claims over products being sold on the Royal Mile.

Surveys of more than 500 visitors found they were far more likely to feel “surrounded by foreigners” than “hear Scottish accents” on the Royal Mile.

The findings, which are expected to help influence a new tourism strategy for the city, have emerged weeks after Edinburgh was named along with Amsterdam, Rome, Venice and Barcelona as one of the world’s worst hotspots for “overtourism”.

The research, which also involved interviews with nearly 50 people working in Royal Mile shops, revealed many visitors were either “frustrated or misled” in efforts to buy “high-quality authentic products.”

Concerns have been raised about damage being done to the historic environment by climate change, traffic congestion and soaring visitor numbers.

The new research has emerged months after an official report on the future of tourism in Edinburgh warned that “collective intervention” was needed to preserve the city’s history, heritage and built environment and the “feeling of authenticity” in the Old Town. The study for the Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG) also said there was a need to “concerted action” to extend the footprint of the tourism industry to help ease its “growing pains.”

The number of overnight stays has increased by nearly a third since 2010, with the city attracting an extra 750,000 overseas visitors. However there are already plans to further increase the number of hotels by a third by 2030.

A new tourism policy recently agreed by councillors commits the authority to celebrating, retaining and improving “Edinburgh’s distinctive character and authenticity.” It stated that the distinctiveness and authenticity of Edinburgh were a key part of what made the city attractive to visitors.

The EWH research found that footfall to the Royal Mile was driven by its historic character and visitor attractions, rather than its retail offer.

It states: “This underlines the crucial importance of the ongoing high-quality conservation and maintenance of buildings and public realm in the area, as well as the need for sensitive, high quality new development if required.

“Our research also indicates the Royal Mile is losing its local character. Our survey shows that people associate their visit more with attributes such as ‘being surrounded by foreigners’ than with ‘hearing local Scottish accents’. This suggests it is at risk of becoming a tourist ghetto, which will certainly detract from its long-term appeal and economic potential.

“When asked to name aspects of the Royal Mile which are not authentic, the overwhelming majority of comments concerned the retail sector, more specifically the gift and souvenir shops which dominate the landscape.

“Our research among shop assistants suggests visitors’ desire to purchase high quality authentic Scottish products is frustrated by businesses selling lower-quality mass produced items, who ‘push the boundaries’ in terms of claims concerning Scottish production.”

EWH director Adam Wilkinson said: “These findings have confirmed what many of us have suspected: that the Royal Mile area risks becoming a tourist ghetto, and that the retail environment is to some extent detracting from its appeal.”

Neil Gardiner, planning convener at the city council, said: “This timely piece of research underlines the importance of the Royal Mile – both as a distinctive place to visit and a unique area to live or work.

“Healthy high streets need new businesses to open and new residents to move in and, to encourage this, the Council is developing plans to reduce the dominance of car traffic as well as seeking powers to control short-term lets. This should help the Royal Mile to be even more people and environmentally friendly, strengthening residential communities and further enhance our pedestrian friendly public realm.

“We would also support a voluntary authentication scheme for businesses selling genuine Scottish products, as well as initiatives to widen the range of goods on offer including links to Edinburgh designers and craftspeople.”

An ETAG spokeswoman said: “ETAG and its members are conscious of the need to continue to ensure a great visitor experience for anyone who visits our city. We’re working with partners and stakeholders on a new strategy, which aims to ensure tourism is managed in a sustainable way, balancing the needs of residents, businesses and visitors.”