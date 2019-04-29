Royal baby memorabilia on sale as fans await news of a new arrival

Memorabilia to mark the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's as-yet unborn child is flooding online stores as royal watchers expectantly wait for news.

Tea towels, babygros and mugs are already available to celebrate the expected royal baby, which is believed to be due any day.

Items such as this babygro are already being produced to mark the royal birth, which has not yet taken place.

The couple - who are known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in England - have said that the birth will not be announced immediately, instead maintaining that the news will be kept under wraps until they have had a chance to celebrate privately.

On retail site eBay, a royal baby tea towel is on sale for £13.99, featuring a picture of a traditional pram and the year "2019", surrounded by images of crowns, bunting featuring British and American flags to mark both Harry and Meghan's heritage and even a corgi dog wearing royal robes. An American seller, presumably hoping to cash in on the Royal Family's popularity on the other side of the Atlantic, has produced a "Royal Baby Watch" mug for "Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan", selling at $13.49 (around £10).

A short sleeved babygro for sale on Redbubble.com for £13.63 shows a picture of Harry in a suit and Megan wearing an elegant blue dress, standing beside a pram, alongside the words "Royal Baby April 2019" - optimistically expecting that the royal birth will take place before Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Royal Collection Trust, which issues memorabilia to mark special occasions relating to the Royal Family, has not yet confirmed whether an official line of merchandise will be released to mark the arrival of the new baby.

The couple's new social media account earlier this month broken the record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram, according to Guinness World Records.said. The account @sussexroyal, set up at the beginning of April, reached the one million milestone in just five hours and 45 minutes. It now has 5.3 million followers.

The Royal Collection Trust has been contacted for comment.