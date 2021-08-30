Rowan Anderson was reported missing from Airdrie at 10 pm on August 28th.

He was spotted on a train at Sunnyside Rail Station in Coatbridge at 1 am the next day – the 29th – and it is thought that he may have been travelling to Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been described as 5 foot 8, slim build with brown hair that has been dyed dark blue.

Rowan Anderson: Police appeal for information after Airdrie teenager reported missing

Rowan was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a burgundy school sweater with black and blue trainers.

He was carrying a navy rucksack with a bright orange stripe which may contain a change of clothes, possibly a bright green zipper top and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone who may have seen Rowan since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4649 of 28th August 2021.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.