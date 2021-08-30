Rowan Anderson: Police appeal for information after Airdrie teenager reported missing

An appeal has been launched after a 15-year-old has been missing for two days.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:02 pm
Monday, 30th August 2021
Rowan Anderson was reported missing from Airdrie at 10 pm on August 28th.

He was spotted on a train at Sunnyside Rail Station in Coatbridge at 1 am the next day – the 29th – and it is thought that he may have been travelling to Glasgow.

He has been described as 5 foot 8, slim build with brown hair that has been dyed dark blue.

Rowan was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a burgundy school sweater with black and blue trainers.

He was carrying a navy rucksack with a bright orange stripe which may contain a change of clothes, possibly a bright green zipper top and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone who may have seen Rowan since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4649 of 28th August 2021.

