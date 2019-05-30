Rothesay swimmers set for free trip to Dunoon while leisure centre is closed for works

Free transport will be provided to take swimmers from Bute to Dunoon while Rothesay Leisure Centre is closed for 12 weeks for works.

The essential upgrading and maintenance works on the Rothesay Leisure Centre pool will be begin at the end of June, with leisure centre users able to access facilities at Rothesay Joint Campus.

However, locals wanting to swim will have to travel, free of charge, on mini-bus and ferry to Dunoon Swimming Pool while the works are carried out at the leisure centre.

Live Argyll area manager Lorna Whyte told swimmers of the benefits they can enjoy while using Dunoon Pool.

She said: “LiveArgyll are committed to providing high quality facilities and programmes for our members and as a charity all of our receipts are reinvested back into our facilities.

“To allow us to undertake essential upgrading and maintenance works, the Rothesay Leisure Centre pool will be closing at the end of June, date to be confirmed, for approximately 12 weeks.

“To enable us to continue to offer our members the use of a swimming pool, we will be operating a complimentary mini-bus service, including ferry tickets, on a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to Dunoon Swimming Pool.

“The mini buses will leave the Moat Centre at 9am and return from Dunoon at 2pm. Dunoon Swimming Pool will be offering a full programme for all the family to enjoy.

“During your visit to Dunoon you will have the opportunity take part in the Queen’s Hall fitness class programme as part of your membership. Within the Queen’s Hall there is a cafe with a hot and cold menu available, where you can enjoy a delicious lunch.

“You may also want to visit the library or book the children into the soft play area for some fun, it caters for up to eight years of age.”

During the school holidays access times at Rothesay Joint Campus to use the leisure facilities will be: Monday-Friday, 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-4pm. With reduced hours during school term time should part of the closure fall at this time.

Lorna explained more about the campus facilities: “The good news is that during this period our members will be given access to the Rothesay Joint Campus Fitness Suite. Within the fitness suite are new CV and weight machines and this equipment will be available for use.

“We will continue to run our Fitness Class Programme at Rothesay Joint Campus and the Moat Centre, and will be introducing new classes.”