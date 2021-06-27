Rosyth Dockyard accident: Tributes paid to man, 23, who tragically died in incident at Fife site

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 23-year-old victim, who has been named locally as Miguel Watt, was killed in an incident at the Fife site on Friday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 10.45am to take him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however, he sadly died a short time later.

Investigation: Rosyth Dockyard

Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to Miguel, who worked as an electrician and was known for his closeness with his family.

Lea McLelland, a family friend, wrote: “I have been asked by my dear friend Maria to post this message.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts I am informing you gorgeous Miguel Watt was the 23-year-old man who was in the accident at Rosyth Dockyard who lost his life yesterday.

“Miguel’s parents Maria and John are beyond any devastation I have ever witnessed at losing their special boy and Carlos and Isabel have lost their big brother and their hero.

“The Watt family will never get over the loss of such an amazing young man and neither will anyone who ever knew him as he was one of life’s genuinely great guys to meet and be around.”

Megan Hardie posted: “RIP Miguel, a true gentleman. Thoughts and prayers for all the family.”

Andrew Russell wrote: “I will miss Miguel’s massive smile and our cheeky messenger chats.

“He worked for me after he left school and I was proud to see him turn into the man he is today. I will miss him terribly.”

Graeme Wysey said: “RIP Miguel, still in disbelief! Going to miss all your antics, had us always in stitches at work!

“Pleasure to work with and know you.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.45am on Friday, June 25 following a report for a worker injured at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife.

“Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

