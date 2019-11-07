Rosewell Development Trust awarded again

A local community development trust has been awarded Keep Scotland Beautiful’s ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ award for the second year in a row.

Rosewell Development Trust, whose volunteers run woodland skills courses and look after flower planters in the village and bedding areas in their local park, were recognised at an awards ceremony in Stirling last week, along with more than 160 groups from across the country.

The award recognises the work local groups do and their commitment to improving their local neighbourhood. Community initiatives, from improving access to allotments, to implementing school wildlife clubs or adopting areas of derelict land, were all celebrated at the event.

Rosewell Development Trust manager Robert Scott said: “We are delighted to receive this award again, on behalf of the community and all of our volunteers, without whom this simply would not be possible.

“Our outstanding volunteers help make Rosewell a beautiful place to live, work and visit.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s communities and places manager Katie Murray said: “Every It’s Your Neighbourhood participant deserves this recognition for their hard work and determination to improve their own community.

“By volunteering their own time, the 2019 groups have managed to support hundreds of environmental initiatives across Scotland.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the groups involved.

“I hope that their enthusiasm inspires many more people to take part in helping to improve their local community in 2020.”