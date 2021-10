Roseann McLaughlan, 71, was struck by the vehicle in Killermont Street, near to Buchanan Bus Station, around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended and she was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to critical injuries.

The force said: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2232 of Thursday October 7 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.