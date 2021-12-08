Ms Armstrong had been reported missing after failing to return home following a visit to her family Yoker on Tuesday afternoon.

Concerns were growing for her welfare after someone reported giving her directions at 11pm in South Lanarkshire, it was believed that she had become disoriented while driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully police have now confirmed that she has been traced safe and well.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.