Rose Armstrong: Missing 72-year-old woman traced safe and well

Rose Armstrong has been traced safe and well after being reported missing from her home in the Summerton area of Glasgow.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 1:24 pm

Ms Armstrong had been reported missing after failing to return home following a visit to her family Yoker on Tuesday afternoon.

Concerns were growing for her welfare after someone reported giving her directions at 11pm in South Lanarkshire, it was believed that she had become disoriented while driving.

Thankfully police have now confirmed that she has been traced safe and well.

