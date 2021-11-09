Mr Watson, 51, was last seen in the Cliffburn Terrace area of Arbroath at around 10.50pm on Tuesday, November 2.
He is around 5ft 8ins tall and has long brown hair and blue/green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans.
Mr Watson’s phone was dropped off at Arbroath Police Station at around 4am the day after he was last seen by a man who is believed to have been driving a dark-coloured car.
Residents in the area are being urged to check their sheds and outhouses in case Mr Watson has sought shelter.
Inspector David Gibson said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible as it has now been a week since he was last seen. I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far in our enquiries to trace him.
“In particular we are keen to speak to the man who left the phone at the station. He may have vital information that could help us to find Robert.
"It is important that he comes forward to assist us. Where the phone was found is likely to be significant."
If you have seen Mr Watson, or have any information on his whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland immediately on 101 quoting incident number 1002 of Wednesday, November 3.
If you know who found the phone, or who left it at the station, you should also get in touch.