Robert Fyfe, who played Howard in Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 90.

The actor, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, portrayed the shy and downtrodden husband of battleaxe Pearl Sibshaw on screen from 1985 until the beloved sitcom’s cancellation in 2010.

He was known to viewers for his affair with the peroxide blonde Marina and his often unsuccessful attempts at hiding their dalliance from his wife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fyfe’s death was confirmed to the PA news agency by the talent agency Curtis Brown.

Robert Fyfe: Last of the Summer Wine star dies aged 90

His wife Diana died a few weeks before him, leaving sons Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic.

Fyfe’s first role came in 1962 with Dr Finlay’s Casebook and he later appeared in Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line, Survivors, The Gentle Touch and Monarch of the Glen.

He also appeared in films including The 51st State and Around the World in 80 Days as well as Cloud Atlas.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.