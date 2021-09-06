Mr Patterson, 22, was last seen at around 6.20am yesterday, September 5, in the Alnwick area, travelling to Eyemouth, but he has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
He has been described as white, roughly 6ft 1in tall, with a stocky build and short light hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Mr Patterson has access to a white Ford Fiesta ST-line with the registration number MX68 SWU.