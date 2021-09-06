Robbie Patterson: Police appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Scottish youth badminton champion

Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help trace Scottish youth badminton champion Robbie Patterson who has been reported missing from Eyemouth.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:15 pm
Mr Patterson, 22, was last seen at around 6.20am yesterday, September 5, in the Alnwick area, travelling to Eyemouth, but he has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He has been described as white, roughly 6ft 1in tall, with a stocky build and short light hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Mr Patterson has access to a white Ford Fiesta ST-line with the registration number MX68 SWU.

If you have any information on Mr Patterson's whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2764 of September 6.

