Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Kelly Macdonald and Jenna Coleman to compete for BAFTA Scotland honours

Richard Madden, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, Jack Lowden, Jenna Coleman and Peter Mullan will be among the contenders for major honours at this year's BAFTA Scotland Awards.

TV mystery The Cry, which Doctor Who favourite Coleman starred in and was partly filmed in Glasgow, leads the race for honours with Wild Rose, the hit Glasgow-set movie about a country singer, played by Irish actress Wild Rose, pursuing her dreams of going to Nashville.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting the 2019 BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 3.

Buckley will be up against Henderson, who is nominated for her playing Oliver Hardy's wife opposite John C Reilly in Stan and Ollie, and Florence Pugh, for her role in Outlaw King, Netflix's Robert the Bruce epic, in the best film actress category.

In the best film actor category, Jack Lowden, one of the stars of Mary Queen of Scots, is up against rising star Lorn Macdonald, who is nominated for his performance in 1990s rave culture drama Beats, and Peter Mullan, for his role in The Vanishing, a thriller set in a remote lighthouse, which was shot on location in south-west Scotland.

Madden, who is shortlisted for the gripping BBC One drama The Bodyguard, will be up against Ncuti Gatwa, the Scottish star of hit Netflix drama Sex Education, and Alex Ferns, for his role in Emmy award-winning series Chernobyl, for the best TV actor prize.

Macdonald, who is honoured for her role as a grieving mother in The Victim, will compete for the best TV actress honour against Coleman and Morven Christie, star of ITV crime drama The Bay.

Jon S Baird, the Aberdeenshire-born filmmaker, is in the running for the best film direcetor honour, along with Brian Welsh, for Beats, and Johnny Kenton for Endeavour

