Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Kelly Macdonald and Jenna Coleman in running for BAFTA Scotland honours

Richard Madden, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, Jack Lowden, Jenna Coleman and Peter Mullan are in the running for major honours at this year’s Scottish BAFTAs.

Child abduction mystery The Cry, which Doctor Who favourite Coleman starred in and was partly filmed in Glasgow, leads the honours race along with Wild Rose, the Glasgow-set hit about a young country singer, played by Irish actress Jessie Buckley, trying to make it to Nashville after getting out of jail.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting the 2019 BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 3.

The BAFTA Scotland ceremony, which will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman in Glasgow on 3 November, will be shown on BBC Scotland’s channel, its first TV coverage in more than a decade.

Organisers revealed they had seen an almost of almost 50 per cent in entries in the space of 12 months and also hailed the diversity of the shortlists, following criticism in previous years about the number of women nominated for major honours. A Libya-born director and a Rwanda-born actor are among the nominees.

Madden, shortlisted for gripping crime drama Bodyguard, will be up against former Eastenders star Alex Ferns, for his role in Emmy award-winning series Chernobyl and Ncuti Gatwa, the Scots star of hit Netflix drama Sex Education, for the best TV actor prize.

Kelly Macdonald is nominated for best TV actress for her role as a grieving mother in The Victim is up against Coleman and Morven Christie, for ITV crime drama The Bay.

Buckley will be up against Harry Potter star Henderson, nominated for her performance as Oliver Hardy’s wife opposite John C Reilly in Stan and Ollie, and Florence Pugh, for her role as Robert the Bruce’s wife in the Netflix blockbuster Outlaw King, in the best film actress category.

Last year’s best film actor winner Jack Lowden is nominated again for his role as Lord Darnley in Mary Queen of Scots. Also shortlisted are Lorn Macdonald for 1990s rave culture drama Beats, and Peter Mullan, for The Vanishing, a psychological thriller set around a remote Hebridean lighthouse. However Hollywood star Chris Pine, who was eligible for his lead role in Outlaw King, missed out.

Three female writers - Nicole Taylor for Wild Rose, Jacquelin Perske for The Cry and Kirstie Swain for Pure - are nominated for best film and TV screenplay.

Two films made by women - Harry Wootliff’s Glasgow-set love story Only You and Naziha Arebi’s Freedom Fields, a documentary following three women and their football team in post-revolution Libya - will be in contention for the best feature honour, along with Taylor’s Wild Rose.Jon S Baird, the Aberdeenshire-born filmmaker, is in the running for the best film director, along with Brian Welsh, for Beats, and Johnny Kenton for Endeavour.

Bowman said: "There has been a real focus over the last couple of years about the role of women within these industries.

"I think people have addressed that and we are now beginning to see the fruits of those changes now. Women are much more prevalent in the big categories now. To have three writers nominated this year is amazing.

"Now, more than ever, is the time for women to just go for it. There are more opportunities than there ever has been. To see that reflected in the nominees for the awards is just brilliant."

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, said: "It is very exciting that three women are shortlisted in the writer category this year.

"Female writers tend to write what they know and it generally follows through that there are strong female characters in those pieces.

"And from what I can gauge. the industry is crying out for more female-led stories.

"We had almost 50 per cent more entries this year, which was unprecedented. That wasn't just about the content that is being made for the new BBC Scotland channel, it was also about an increase in feature films and documentaries. They just kept coming in.

"The awards are now quite established and we're seeing more and more actors being put forward for the performance categories. We are now getting pretty much everyone that is eligible being entered."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

ACTOR FILM

JACK LOWDEN Mary Queen of Scots

LORN MACDONALD Beats

PETER MULLAN The Vanishing

ACTOR TELEVISION

ALEX FERNS Chernobyl

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

RICHARD MADDEN Bodyguard

ACTRESS FILM

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

SHIRLEY HENDERSON Stan & Ollie

FLORENCE PUGH Outlaw King

ACTRESS TELEVISION

MORVEN CHRISTIE The Bay

JENNA COLEMAN The Cry

KELLY MACDONALD The Victim

ANIMATION

4:3 Ross Hogg, Robbie Gunn

THE FABRIC OF YOU Josephine Lohoar Self, Calum Hart, Reetta Tihinen

LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS - HELPING HAND Tim Yeo, Caleb Bouchard

CURRENT AFFAIRS

DISCLOSURE: CAN CANNABIS SAVE MY CHILD? Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One

Scotland

DISCLOSURE: SUFFER THE CHILDREN Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

DISCLOSURE: WHO KILLED EMMA? Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

DIRECTOR - FACTUAL

GREG CLARK Real Kashmir F.C.

LOUISE LOCKWOOD imagine… Hockney, the Queen and the Royal Peculiar

MATT PINDER Murder Case

DIRECTOR – FICTION

JON S. BAIRD Stan & Ollie

JOHNNY KENTON Endeavour

BRIAN WELSH Beats

ENTERTAINMENT

THE DOG ATE MY HOMEWORK Production Team - BBC Children’s/CBBC

HOGMANAY LIVE Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

LAST COMMANDERS Toby Stevens, Louise Brown, Ryan Meloy – OMG Scotland/CBBC

FEATURE FILM

ONLY YOU Production Team

WILD ROSE Tom Harper, Nicole Taylor, Faye Ward

FREEDOM FIELDS Naziha Arebi, Flore Cosquer

FEATURES & FACTUAL SERIES

GETTING HITCHED: ASIAN STYLE Production Team - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One

Scotland

MURDER CASE Matt Pinder, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness - Firecrest

Films/BBC Scotland

ROGUE TO WRESTLER Production Team - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One Scotland

GAME

BLOONS ADVENTURE TIME TD Production Team - Ninja Kiwi

OBSERVATION Production Team - No Code

SOCKETEER Tom Goodchild - Ice BEAM

SHORT FILM

JEALOUS ALAN Martin Clark, James Heath

RED HILL Laura Carreira, Ramón Durman, Billy Mack

THAT JOKE ISN'T FUNNY ANYMORE Hannah Currie, Beth Allen

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE BANK THAT ALMOST BROKE BRITAIN Michael McAvoy, Leo Burley, Lotte Murphy-

Johnson - STV Productions/BBC Two

IN SIGHT OF HOME - THE IOLAIRE Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC Two Scotland

REAL KASHMIR F.C. Production Team - Matchlight, Bodhi Media/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

FASHION'S DIRTY SECRETS Wendy Rattray, Ted Oakes, Emeka Onono, Allanah Langstaff -

Hello Halo Productions/BBC One

THE FLU THAT KILLED 50 MILLION Production Team - BBC Studios PQP/BBC Two

YES/NO: INSIDE THE INDYREF Michael McAvoy, Stephen McGinty - STV Productions/BBC

Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

THE CRY Claire Mundell, Glendyn Ivin, Jacquelin Perske, Brian Kaczynski - Synchronicity

Films/BBC One

TWO DOORS DOWN Sasha Ransome, Catherine Gosling Fuller, Simon Carlyle, Gregor Sharpe

- BBC Studios Scotland/BBC Two

THE VICTIM Production Team - STV Productions/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION

JACQUELIN PERSKE The Cry

KIRSTIE SWAIN Pure

NICOLE TAYLOR Wild Rose