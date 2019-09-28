Revealed: Prime city centre spot planned for statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan

The statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan is set for a prime spot looking down Leith Walk.



A spot in the St James Quarter is being lined up for the statue which will stand slightly bigger than life size.



The move was announced last night by Lord Provost Frank Ross at a fundraising dinner at Edinburgh’s Grosvenor Hilton attended by American boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

The Ken Buchanan Foundation has raised the cost of the £50,000 statue and is working to collect the necessary funds for the plinth on which it would sit.



Cllr Ross said: “As I understand it, the idea is that the statue will be sited within the St James Quarter, looking down Leith Walk.”



Sculptor Alan Herriot at Powderhall Bronze has been commissioned by the foundation to produce the statue, which it is hoped will be completed by March next year.



The statue, which has already been produced in maquette form, will depict Ken in his prime and will feature the Lonsdale Belt he lifted in 1973.



Ken Buchanan has expressed his disbelief that his legacy is to be honoured with a permanent bronze likeness.



“I’m just a wee boy from Northfield, I can’t believe I’m being honoured in this way,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard, I’ve trained hard to win the titles, and to get where I am.

“But I still just can’t believe it.”



The new St James Centre site was touted as a potential location for the statue, along with the redeveloped Meadowbank Stadium.