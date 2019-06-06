Revealed: Line-up unveiled for 2019 Edinburgh International Book Festival

Scottish Olympic idols Katherine Grainger and Chris Hoy, rugby hero Doddie Weir, broadcasters Neil Oliver and Sheena McDonald and composer James MacMillan will appear alongside big-name novelists Salman Rushdie, Kate Atkinson, Joanne Harris, Mark Haddon, David Nicholls and Roddy Doyle at the Edinburgh International Book Festival this summer.



Comedians Harry Hill, Sue Perkins and Eddie Izzard, former Blue Peter presenters Konnie Huq and Janet Ellis, singers Tracey Thorn and Karine Polwart, and the military historian and journalist Max Hastings are set to be among the main draws.

Key themes include the impact of the technology revolution and the domination of social media, the climate crisis, race and identity, and the gender pay gap in Britain. The World on a Plate food strand will feature chefs Prue Leith and Gary Maclean.

Special events will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Scottish poet and songwriter Hamish Henderson, the centenary of the Iolaire disaster off the coast of the Isle of Lewis.

Politicians due to appear include First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who will be in conversation with the Indian author Arundhati Roy, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who will be interviewing the economist Brank Milanovic and the lawyer and academic John Sexton, and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who will share a stage with Grainger and discuss her book on inspirational women.

Rushdie will be launching his brand new novel Quichotte, which is billed as “a dazzling Don Quixote for the modern age,” at the event.

Australian writers Markus Zusak and Thomas Keneally, French authors Annie Ernaux and Mathias Ednard, and Indonesian star Geonawan Mohamad will be among the biggest international stars appearing in the festival’s west end home.

Book festival favourites Val McDermid, Ian Rankin, Chris Brookmyre and Alexander McCall Smith will all be back.

Festival director Nick Barley said: "The festival looks at seismic changes in 21st century society, including the impact of technology; the collapse of trust in who’s telling the truth; and the increasing dominance of certain languages at the expense of others."