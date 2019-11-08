Remembrance Sunday events this weekend

Remembrance Sunday events will take place across the region this weekend, remembering those who died fighting for their country.

In Bo’ness locals will meet on Sunday at 12.15pm outside Bo’ness Old Kirk, proceeding east along Panbrae Road, crossing over Church Wynd at Jeffrey’s Corner and onto Stewart Avenue, stopping at the war memorial for a brief half hour service. Then back along west to Church Wynd, dismissing at Jeffrey’s Corner.

Last year's service in Bo'ness. Photo by Roberto Cavieres.

In Linlithgow the Remembrance Parade will form at Longcroft Hall at the West Port, leaving at approximately 10.20am and parading through the High Street to St. Michael’s for the Remembrance Service, next to the Palace.

After the service participants will return to the Longcroft Hall. At 12.10pm the parade will reassemble in Kirkgate then move off via the Cross, High Street, West Port and dismiss in Philip Avenue at 12.40pm.

In South Queensferry, the parade leaves the High Street car park at 10.30am and heads west. It stops at the Jubilee Clock Tower for a public address at the steps to Roseberry Hall war memorial. The ceremony will take place there at 11am. Representatives from local groups including the Scouts, the Cadets and The Royal British Legion will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Lothian Buses has unveiled a striking new design for its annual ‘Poppy Bus’ to mark Remembrance Day 2019, featuring a modern pattern of bright red poppies set against an all-red background. It will run on various routes throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians across November.

Lothian Buses launched their Poppy bus in Edinburgh in conjuction with Poppy Scotland last week .''In Pic: Lothian Drivers, and veterans, John Adams, Royal Navy, 1969-1979, John McNally, Scottish Transport Regiment , 1990-2007, David McKenzie, Scots Dragoon Guards, 1984-1999, Hugh McCutcheon, Green Howards, 1969-1976, Carlton Held, 3 Rifles, 1986-2011'''(c) Wullie Marr Photography

The bus was unveiled to the public last Friday as part of the Edinburgh Poppy Day event at St Andrew Square and will once again return to the Field of Remembrance to mark the two-minute silence on November 11.

To make the occasion extra special, Lothian invited former service personnel who now work for the company to attend.