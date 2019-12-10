Referee had his eyes tested ahead of Linlithgow’s big Scottish Cup match

Staff at Specsavers in Linlithgow took time out to focus on the big match at Prestonfield Stadium recently with help from a Scottish FA match official.

Category one referee, Grant Irvine, joined staff ahead of the recent highly anticipated Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk Scottish Cup game.

Grant took charge of the derby game last month, with Falkirk taking the honours in a 4-1 victory and qualifying for the next round.

Speaking about the visit from the man in the middle, Specsavers Linlithgow store director, Diana Kelly, said: “It was great that Grant took the time to stop by and visit us in his capacity as a referee before the match.

“Specsavers is proud to support the Scottish referees, and our partnership with the Scottish FA goes far beyond just a logo on a shirt.

“We’re committed to helping to provide grassroots training for potential referees, inspiring respect for the match officials and making sure their eyes are in top condition through regular sight and hearing tests carried out in our stores across the coutnry.”