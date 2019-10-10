Redding mum to compete in Miss International Curve pageant

A Redding mum is hoping she will be able to bring home the crown of Miss International Curve later this month.

Siobhan Jack has secured her place as Mrs Scotland Curve in the contest in Kent on October 26.

The event means a lot to the 33-year-old, who took part in her first pageant in August as a way to rebuild her confidence after a difficult few years.

Siobhan said she and her husband Liam went through “a really tough time” following the birth of her son Evan, who is now almost two.

He was born premature at 26 weeks and spent 11 weeks in hospital until he was well enough to go home. He almost died with sepsis when he was just weeks old and he’s since been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Then last November, Siobhan was diagnosed with postnatal depression and PTSD.

She said: “I felt really withdrawn and my anxiety was through the roof. My confidence dropped to an all time low, the only thing keeping me going was Evan.

I felt really down and didn’t want to do anything for me, but thought I’m going to try and change this.

“I decided I wanted to be me again. I wanted to feel great again and get my confidence back.”

And that’s when she came across the Miss British Beauty Curve pageant and applied to be Mrs Falkirk Curve 2019.

Despite nerves in the run up to the day, Siobhan went on to be third runner up and top model.

She said: “It was actually amazing and when I came back to work people were asking ‘how did you do?’ and I actually felt really good.

“I felt great and I met some amazing women who were all very encouraging and supportive.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s given me a big confidence boost and that’s why I decided to do another one.”

She’ll compete in Miss International Curve on October 26.

Siobhan said: “I’m a bit nervous, but a lot less nervous than the last time because I know what to expect now. Hopefully I can bring home a crown.”

She added: “My family have been really supportive and I couldn’t have asked for a better family. They are totally understanding.”