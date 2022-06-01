Queen thanks nation for its ‘inspiring’ goodwill on eve of Jubilee celebrations

In a special message released as millions across the country prepare to gather in her honour during four days of tributes and street parties, the Queen said "many happy memories" would be formed during the festivities.

The nation's longest reigning monarch, 96, said she hoped the Jubilee weekend would provide an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 70 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she spoke of looking to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm".

The official Platinum Jubilee Portrait of the Queen

The message comes at the start of the extended bank holiday weekend, with millions across the UK and Commonwealth joining together in celebration of Elizabeth II and her 70-year-reign.

Her upbeat words come as the country and the world attempts to recover from the impact of the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen said: "Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

"I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

It was signed Elizabeth R.

The Queen's official Platinum Jubilee portrait was unveiled along with her message, showing the monarch, looking contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home.

She is pictured sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence's famous Round Tower visible in the distance. With her hands resting on her lap and her hair curled in its familiar style, the Queen is dressed in a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly coat. The shiny pearl and diamante scalloped beading, embroidered around the collar and front trim, is perhaps seemingly a nod to her historic Platinum anniversary.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Victoria Vestibule in the Queen's private apartments at Windsor.

The Queen, who at the age of 96 has mobility problems, has been pacing herself ahead of the commemorations. The extended weekend begins with the traditional Trooping the Colour military spectacle today, involving more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division.