Queen’s honour for Midlothian group

Grandparents Parenting Again & Kinship Carers (Midlothian) has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The group was formed in 2005 and has evolved from meeting for a chat and a cuppa into to a Scottish Registered Charity (2013) within Midlothian, the wider community and nationally in kinship care. Two representatives from the group will attend the garden party at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh, in July along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Grandparents Parenting Again& Kinship Carers (Midlothian) chairperson, Alice Drever, said: “Having had the privilege of being a member of this support group for 13 years, I have over that time met some remarkable people and I have been entrusted with their stories.

“To be recognised and respected is the aim of our group. It is amazing to be shown the respect and recognition in such a wonderful high honour. This award is for each and every member who gives so much. And we thank the sponsors from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Midlothian group is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of nominations and awards has increased year on year since the awards were introduced in 2002.

Representatives will receive the award from Sir Robert Clerk, Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, later this summer.