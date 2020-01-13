Queen issues 'supportive' statement agreeing to 'transition' plan for Harry and Meghan

The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family "respect and understand" their desire for a "new life".

The head of state announced there would be a "period of transition" with Harry and Meghan - who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals - living in Canada and the UK.

The Queen issued the statement in the wake of talks over Harry and Meghan's decision to 'step back' from the royal family.

The Queen, who had called a summit at Sandringham for senior royals to discuss face to face for the first time the Sussexes' bombshell plans to forge a new role for themselves, stressed the discussions were "complex matters" for her family to resolve but she wanted "final decisions" in the "coming days".

The news follows a joint statement from Princes Harry and William, denying a newspaper claim about the brothers' relationship which they branded "offensive and potentially harmful".

The pair did not name the newspaper but the Times has a front page story about the crisis, and says a source told the publication that Harry and Meghan "regarded themselves as having been pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge".

The report goes on to say that these allegations have been contested by other sources close to the Cambridges and Harry.

A joint statement issued on behalf of the princes said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."