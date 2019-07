The Queen visited a city farm in Edinburgh where she met volunteers and was joined on a tour by a “cheeky duck who thinks she’s a human”.

Concluding her week of royal engagements in Scotland with a visit to Gorgie City Farm, the “very interested” monarch spoke to volunteers, staff and community groups who use the farm.

The Queen was accompanied by one of the farm’s most-loved residents – a duck named Olive, who once wandered out of the farm and got on a bus in the city.