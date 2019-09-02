Queen Elizabeth pokes fun at American tourists during Balmoral walk

The Queen reportedly played a prank on some American tourists on one of her walks around her Scottish estate.

According to a story recounted by her protection officer to the Times, the 93-year-old monarch was dressed down and wearing a simple headscarf when she encountered a group of American tourists near Balmoral.

After confirming to them that she did indeed live nearby, the group asked her if she had ever met the Queen herself.

Her protection officer Richard Griffin, who has been responsible for the Queen’s safety for more than 30 years, stated that Queen Elizabeth, showing a keen sense of humour, simply pointed to him saying: "No, but this policeman has."

Mr. Griffin added that the Americans then carried on on their route, unaware of who they had just spoken to.