Proposals for new community in South Queensferry are stepped up

CALA Homes has stepped up its intentions to deliver a new community in South Queensferry with a masterplan for the site expected next year.

The homebuilder has acquired two-thirds of the wider 90 acre site - which received a minded to grant planning permission in principle (PPiP) in March 2016 for 980 home and a new primary school.

The proposed development is south of Builyeon Road on the western edge of South Queensferry – and located between the approaches for both the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

As lead developer, CALA is proposing around 700 homes and a variety of retail, leisure, and roadside related uses. The developer is working to submit a detailed masterplan and subsequent planning applications next year following further investigatory works and dialogue with stakeholders including the local community – with a long-term view to start work on site in 2021.

Keith Giblett, chairman of the Queensferry and District Community Council (QDDC), welcomed the opportunity to review the plans and discuss potential wider benefits.

He said: “QDDC has a solid working relationship with CALA Homes delivering the homes on the Dalmeny Park site and looks forward to discussing and revising the masterplan that was proposed with the present planning application. We hope to secure improvements to the town’s infrastructure.”

Craig Lynes, land director with CALA Homes (East), said: “This location is already earmarked as a major contributing site to help ease the housing shortfall throughout the market in and around Edinburgh.

“We understand that duty – and want to ensure we bring a new community forward in a responsible way working with stakeholders including people living nearby. Part of this will include an additional community event, likely to be in spring next year, where we can present our masterplan proposal and vision for the site first hand and take on board suggestions.”