Prince Harry 'incredibly grateful' to Lewis Capaldi for taking time to perform at charity dinner in first speech since losing HRH title

The pair were also seen having a laugh together in a video at the event.

Prince Harry was pictured having a laugh with Lewis Capaldi after his first speech at a charity event about stepping back from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London on Sunday night at an event for his charity Senteable.

After he made the speech a video was posted on his and Meghan's sussexroyal Instagram account showing him mingling with guests, including the 23-year-old West Lothian singer.

During the speech he said: "There's a lot to do, but it's only possible by working together and receiving support from people like yourselves.

"And like Lewis Capaldi, who has so generously flown here directly from Malaysia, via Dubai, taking tonight out as a detour on his way to the Grammys in Los Angeles - where he is nominated for best song.

"Lewis, thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to be here this evening. We are all incredibly grateful."

Harry was also seen in the video with his arms around the singer as hit song Someone You Loved plays in the background.

'We certainly aren't walking away'

Minutes before, Harry said he had "no other option" to quit the country for North America.

He explained how his and Meghan's decision to leave his senior role had caused them "great sadness".

He went on: "Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

"And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

"What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

And he revealed how Archie had recently seen snow for the first time and thought it was "bloody brilliant."

Harry also took the opportunity to praise his grandmother, The Queen.

He said: "I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

"I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.

"Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined.

"We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."