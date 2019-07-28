Prince Harry and Meghan 'snub' invite to Dumbarton - despite Scottish titles

Have your say

Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to visit Dumbarton after the Queen gifted them titles to the area.

As well as being known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple were given the title of Earl and Countess of Dumbarton by Harry's grandmother as a wedding gift.

Prince Harry is the third Earl of Dumbarton and the first royal to have the ancient title, which has not been used since 1749.

According to the Sunday Mail, an official invitation has been sent to the couple along with a suggested itinerary.

But so far there has been no official response,

A source told the newspaper: “It’s understood that Harry and Meghan have been invited by the Lord Lieutenant but they have yet to accept it.

“A visit from them would no doubt give the area a boost. It’s something people had been looking forward to.”

Former submarine commander and Royal Navy rear admiral Gregory, was asked by the paper if the couple planned to visit the area.

He said: “At the moment all I can say is they are not.

“But that does not preclude a visit in the future.

“That is all I can tell you.”

The couple recently celebrated the birth of their first son Archie, who could also use his dad’s Scottish earldom.

Locals hope the couple’s Dumbarton titles could give the area a boost.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie, MSP for the town, said: “It’s disappointing that Harry and Meghan have not had the chance to visit yet.

“The people of Dumbarton have been looking forward to welcoming Harry and Meghan to the town.

“We’d love to show them round – and they could always stay in the castle.

“We’d also be delighted if they brought baby Archie as well.”

Businessman Damon Scott who is also chief executive of Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, told the paper: “It’s really positive to have a royal couple associated with Dumbarton.

“The Chamber would welcome a visit from the royal couple, whenever that might be. It would undoubtedly raise the profile of Dumbarton and provide benefits to business and a valuable boost for the area.

“It is a great example of how valuable something along similar lines might be.”

Buckingham Palace declined to say when the royal couple would visit Dumbarton.