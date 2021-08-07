Mr Johnson is believed to have got into difficulty while out on the water during his holiday in Scotland last year at Applecross peninsula.

During his Scottish holiday, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, their son, Wilfred, and dog, Dilyn, stayed in a three-bedroom cottage at the remote Applecross peninsula in the West coast of Scotland last August.

However, according to recent reports from The Times, Mr Johnson was nearly swept out to sea and had to be rescued by protection officers when he was out either paddle-boarding or canoeing during his stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Government source Told The Times “he nearly drowned” as he was paddle boarding and he got ‘swept up by the current’.

Another source said that Johnson had been canoeing rather than paddleboarding.

Posting via Twitter, Steven Swinford, political editor for The Times, wrote: “Boris Johnson nearly swept out during his last holiday in Scotland, The Times has been told

"He went paddleboarding/canoeing and got into trouble.

"Protection officers had to swim out and drag him back to safety."

Downing Street declined to comment on the alleged incident.

The Times also reported that Mr Johnson would not be returning to Scotland for a holiday this year, with sources telling them he would return ‘over their dead body.’

Yet, last month Johnson had told MPs on the liaison committee last month that ‘wild horses won’t keep me away’ from returning for a holiday in Scotland.

However, a source told The Times Home Affairs Editor, Matt Dathan that: “It would not be good look for prime minister if he was abroad while thousands were stuck in hotel quarantine after we put Mexico on the red list.”

The news comes after it was announced that Mr Johnson ‘will not isolate’ on his Scotland trip after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with Covid guidance.

“The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.