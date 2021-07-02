The online event took place on Thursday evening and Stonewall put a social media shout out asking people to share why they are proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

They received many powerful messages including: “The community’s ability to embrace me exactly as I am” and “our power, both within and outside the community.”

Other messages read: “we fight back”

“The abundance of love, support and acceptance that is displayed by the community."

“The feeling that you’re not alone and can support one another.”

“Our resilience.”

"The community. Feeling supported by loving and unique people.”

Nicola Sturgeon sent a special video message saying: “Recently we’ve been reminded that progress should never be taken for granted and equality always has to be fought for.

“So I want to send a message of support and solidarity to LGBTQ+ people here in Scotland and around the world.”

Sasha Misra, Associate Director of Communications and External Affairs, (she/her) said: ‘Our Prouder Together event served as a celebration of the progress and impact we have collectively had for LGBTQ+ rights over the past few decades – and a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead if we are to achieve true equality.

"During the event, we hosted a range of incredible speakers who all had moving and inspirational stories to tell about how far we’ve come – from workplace inclusion, to the ongoing battle to ban conversion therapy.

"Overall, the message was loud and clear – the LGBTQ+ community is stronger, better, prouder together.”

