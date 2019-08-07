Popular Falkirk park to re-open today

Callendar Park’s popular children’s play area will officially reopen this afternoon following a £200,000 Roman-themed refurbishment.

The facility, which has been closed for most of the summer holidays, has been given a brand new makeover to highlight the Roman heritage of the area.

History has been brought to life with a 4.5 metre high Roman fort play structure, uniquely designed to reflect the style of building the Romans used in Scotland.

There is also a specially constructed roundabout, accessible to all children, including those in wheelchairs and an extended sand play area with a new basket swing.

The play park refurbishment is the first of five projects taking place as part of the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall Project, which spans five local authorities and promotes the wall’s fascinating history and its status as part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

It has been funded through support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Falkirk Environment Trust, Kelvin Valley and Falkirk LEADER, Falkirk Council/Falkirk Community Trust and public crowdfunding donations.

Other connected initiatives taking place locally include the creation of a distance stone designed by the community, a heritage plaque in Bonnybridge, a Roman themed sculpture at Kinneil, an Antonine Wall trishaw in Bo’ness in partnership with Cycling Without Age

Scotland, a Roman themed mural in Bo’ness, a creative writing project and a community garden at Watling Lodge, Tamfourhill.

Local children will join representatives from the Antonine Guard re-enactors group at the launch at 2.30pm this afternoon along with councillors, partners from the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project, Falkirk Community Trust board members and invited guests.