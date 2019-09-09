Pooches and owners enjoy paw-fect day at Torwood

Pooches across the Falkirk district put their best paws forward at a dog show and fun day held at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert last weekend.

The event was organised to raise funds for Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming charity, an organisation led by Lyn McCann to help find new homes for pets across the Forth Valley, Fife and Dundee.

The charity also scans lost, found and stolen pets to get them back to their rightful owners. Family members of all ages took part in a variety of fun activities at the event with their furry friends including dog games, a treasure hunt, face painting and meeting Paw Patrol mascots.

There were also a number of craft stalls and snacks and refreshments were served in a ‘dog cafe’.

Lyn said she would like to say a “huge thank you” to Torwood Garden Centre for hosting the dog show and also to everyone who came along to support the event.

She added: “Thanks also to the stall holders for their support, Susan for the music mascots face painting and Cani Find It for the doggy treasure hunts. An amazing £427 was raised following the event.”