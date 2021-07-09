Pollokshaws Road death: Person aged 31 dies after being found injured on road in south side of Glasgow

A person has died after being found injured on a street in the southside of Glasgow and police are treating the death as “unexplained”.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:07 am
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:25 pm
A person aged 31 has been found dead on Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow (Photo: Google Maps).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Enquiries are ongoing after officers were called to the scene following a report of a person lying injured on Pollokshaws Road on Thursday afternoon.

The person, aged 31-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene and their death is being treated as "unexplained".

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police were seen putting coverings up near the Queens park area of the street on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021, officers were called to a report of a person lying injured on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which police are treating as unexplained at this time.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.