A person aged 31 has been found dead on Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow (Photo: Google Maps).

Enquiries are ongoing after officers were called to the scene following a report of a person lying injured on Pollokshaws Road on Thursday afternoon.

The person, aged 31-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene and their death is being treated as "unexplained".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police were seen putting coverings up near the Queens park area of the street on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021, officers were called to a report of a person lying injured on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which police are treating as unexplained at this time.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.