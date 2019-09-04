Police tribute to 'well respected' Scottish police officer who died on duty

Have your say

Police have paid tribute to a 'well respected' Scottish police officer who died on duty yesterday.

PC Roy Buggins died while on duty in Montrose, Police Scotland have said.

The death is not believed to be suspicious according to the force, who offered their condolences to the officer's family.

A Police Scotsman spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our officers while on duty yesterday.

"PC Roy Buggins (51) had 29 years’ service as an officer, and was a highly valued and well-respected member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

