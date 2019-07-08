Police search for missing West Lothian man

Police in West Lothian have launched a public appeal to trace a missing man.
Simon Cruickshank, 37, was reported missing from Pyothall Court, Broxburn. He was last seen around 4pm on Saturday 6 July.
His current whereabouts are unknown and concern for Simon's safety is growing.
Simon is described as being 5ft 11, stocky build with long brown hair, a short shaggy brown beard with a mole on his right cheekbone area. Simon has a tattoo of a black Chinese dragon on his right bicep.
He is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans, grey coloured Adidas trainers, dark coloured t shirt and a navy blue coloured bomber jacket.
Inspector Douglas Simpson, Livingston Police Station, said: "Simon has been missing for a number of hours now. This is completely out of character and his family are understandably worried about him.
"We have a number of police resources out looking for Simon and I am now looking for assistance from the public. "
If you believe you have seen Simon or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 1914 of the 7th July.