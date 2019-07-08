Police search for missing West Lothian man

Have your say

Police in West Lothian have launched a public appeal to trace a missing man.

Simon Cruickshank, 37, was reported missing from Pyothall Court, Broxburn. He was last seen around 4pm on Saturday 6 July.

Missing: Simon Cruickshank. Picture: Police Scotland

His current whereabouts are unknown and concern for Simon's safety is growing.

Simon is described as being 5ft 11, stocky build with long brown hair, a short shaggy brown beard with a mole on his right cheekbone area. Simon has a tattoo of a black Chinese dragon on his right bicep.

He is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans, grey coloured Adidas trainers, dark coloured t shirt and a navy blue coloured bomber jacket.

Inspector Douglas Simpson, Livingston Police Station, said: "Simon has been missing for a number of hours now. This is completely out of character and his family are understandably worried about him.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Simon and I am now looking for assistance from the public. "

If you believe you have seen Simon or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 1914 of the 7th July.