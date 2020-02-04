Police search for missing teenage girls Lisa Ferguson and Michaela McGovern

Police are appealing to the public to help them trace two teenagers.

Lisa Ferguson, 15, is missing from the Pikeman Road area of Glasgow. She was last seen around 11.00pm on Saturday, 1 February, 2020.

Lisa Fergusons, 15 (left) and Michaela McGovern, 17. Pictures: Police Scotland

Also missing is Michaela McGovern, 17, who was last seen in the village of Strathblane, north of Glasgow at around 6pm on Sunday, 2 February, 2020.

Michaela is from Bishopbriggs and known to visit Glasgow city centre and travel throughout the area.

In a statement on Lisa Ferguson, Greater Glasgow Police Division said: "Police in Greater Glasgow are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenage girl.

"Lisa Ferguson, 15, is missing from the Pikeman Road area of Glasgow. She was last seen around 11.00pm on Saturday, 1 February, 2020.

"Lisa is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim/medium build with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped black jeans, orange jumper and white trainers.

"She is known to frequent the Glasgow city centre, Motherwell and Kirkintilloch areas and is believed to be in the company of another missing person, Michaela McGovern.

"Anyone who may have seen Lisa or has any information about her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4410 of 1 February."

Meanwhile, Forth Valley Police launched a similar appeal for Michaela.

Michaela is described as around 5ft tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black puffa jacket, black trousers and black and white Converse trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Michaela or has any information about her disappearance please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2954 of 2 February.