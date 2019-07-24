Police in Edinburgh launch appeal to find missing teen

Police in Edinburgh have launched a public appeal to trace a missing teenager in Edinburgh.

Brandon Largue, 19, was last seen near Calder Road in the Sighthill area of the city around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Brandon Largue has been reported missing. Picture: Police Scotland

The teen's current whereabouts are unknown and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Brandon is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with dirty blond hair and was last seen wearing a blue jumper with white stripes on the sleeve.

Inspector Niven Bull from Wester Hailes Police station says "Brandon has been missing for a number of hours now, which is completely out of character for him and his friends and family are understandably worried about him.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Brandon and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. "

"If you believe you have seen Brandon or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 3117 of the 23 July."

