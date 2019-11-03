Police hunt for missing West Lothian schoolboy, last seen 3am this morning

Have your say

Police in West Lothian are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager reported missing in West Lothian

Ross McPhee was last seen leaving his home address in Bathgate around 3am on Sunday 3rd November

The 14-year-old, who lives in the Bathgate area of West Lothian has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Ross is described as 5 Feet 8, dark hair, slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a Black Hoodie, Black tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Ross also has links to the Armadale and Whitburn area of West Lothian.

Anyone who may have seen Ross since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0105 3rd November 2019.

READ MORE - 'Spiteful' cat leaves woman fighting for life in coma after scratch leads to flesh-eating bug



READ MORE - Amelia Bambridge's family plead: please stop sharing pictures of our daughter's dead body