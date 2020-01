Have your say

Police have found the body of a man during search for 21-year-old missing in Arbroath.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated that formal identification has yet to take place but that the family of missing man Bailey Mearns have been informed.

They added that their thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

Bailey, also known as Bailey Menmuir, was last seen in Stratharlie Avenue in the town at 7am on Monday.