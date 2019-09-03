Police fears for Fife girl, 13, missing for three days

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager reported missing from her home in Fife.

Olivia Leake, was last seen at 12.55pm on Saturday, August 31 travelling on the number 3 bus at Shandwick Place, Edinburgh. It is thought she was heading for the South Bridge area in Edinburgh.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Fife, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare. It is believed that she is still frequenting the Edinburgh / Midlothian / West Lothian areas.

Olivia is described as white, 5 foot 5 inches tall, medium build fair complexion, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light grey pull over hoodie with “JACK WILLS” written in pale blue writing, full length black leggings (plain) and Nike reflective trainers. She was carrying a Khaki Green River Island shoulder bag with dark handles and chain design on the front.

Olivia also has links to the Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn areas.

Anyone who may have seen Olivia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 5157 of the 1st September.

