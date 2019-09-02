Police confirm identity of man found dead in fire-damaged Pets At Home store in Perth

Police Scotland have confirmed the identity of a man that was found dead inside a Perth shop badly damaged in a fire.

Emergency services - including 10 fire engines - were called out to the blaze at St Catherine’s Retail Park, Perth, around 2am on August 24.

Jamie East.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious, and while carrying out their investigation said last week they had reason to believe a body may be in one of the burnt-out shops. The force then confirmed the find on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland have since released a statement that the man discovered was identified as Jamie East, 33, from Perth.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Mr East’s family are being provided with appropriate support, and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Officers from the Tayside division added that they are not looking to trace any other person in connection with the fire.