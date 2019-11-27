Poet, critic and broadcaster Clive James has died at the age of 80, his agents have said.

In a statement announcing the death of Clive James, United Agents said: "Clive James, poet, critic and broadcaster, died at his home in Cambridge on Sunday 24th November 2019. A private funeral attended by family and close friends took place in the chapel at Pembroke College, Cambridge on Wednesday 27th November.

Arthur Rank Hospice at Home team for their help in his last days, which allowed him to die peacefully and at home, surrounded by his family and his books."

"Clive died almost ten years after his first terminal diagnosis, and one month after he laid down his pen for the last time. He endured his ever-multiplying illnesses with patience and good humour, knowing until the last moment that he had experienced more than his fair share of this 'great, good world'.

"He was grateful to the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their care and kindness, which unexpectedly allowed him so much extra time. His family would like to thank the nurses of the

Actor and theatre director Samuel West said: "We were lucky to have him for so long after his diagnosis. We were lucky to have him at all. RIP Clive James."

