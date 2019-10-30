Plans for Victoria Hall in Linlithgow put on hold

The persistence of gap sites on Linlithgow’s High Street continues as the former Victoria Hall joins the Templars Court site in lying idle.

The demolition of the century-old Victoria Hall took place in the autumn of 2018, despite considerable public outcry to retain the facade of Linlithgow’s original town hall.

West Lothian Council approved plans to replace the structure with a five-storey apartment building featuring two retail units last year, with work expected to have been completed in early 2019.

Since then, the company that owns the hall has sought further adjustments to their designs - including alterations to the all-glass fourth floor.

The council approved updated plans on March 27, 2019. At that time the developer paid contributions for education purposes and subsequently submitted information to discharge some of the planning conditions relating to the Victoria Hall site.

The re-development was scheduled to begin on the site around August 2019, but work has since been postponed.

A planning official confirmed: “It was anticipated that development would start on the site around August/September 2019. However, from discussing the matter with the agent at the end of September, it is understood that there are some civil/legal matters that require to be resolved before a site start can actually be made.”

A decision on the commencement of work is expected to be made by the end of the year.